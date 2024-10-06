The Bougie Italian Steak That Falls Between A T-Bone And A Porterhouse

Pasta may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of traveling to Italy for the food. But, if your trip includes Tuscany, the region in central Italy famous for its verdant hills, vast wineries, olive trees, and stone farmhouses, then you will definitely need to make room for bistecca alla Fiorentina, also known as Florentine or Tuscan steak. What makes this steak so unique is the way it is prepared, the breed of cattle from which it comes from, and the distinct cut that makes it fall somewhere between a T-bone and a porterhouse.

Florentine-style beef comes from the oldest and most important breed of cattle in Italy, Chianina, which produces lean, tender and juicy cuts of beef. The cut is dry-aged and has a larger tenderloin, or filet, than that of a traditional T-bone. It is similar to a porterhouse, often considered one of the most desirable cuts of steak. The porterhouse includes both the strip and the tenderloin and is cut closer to the center of the cow, with the T-bone intact. The center of the cow is the least muscular and, as a result, the most tender part of the cow.