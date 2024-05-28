Stanley Tucci Claims This Pasta Dish Is One Of The Best Things He's Ever Eaten

While you may recognize him as a fashion designing icon in "The Devil Wears Prada" or announcing to the Capitol in "The Hunger Games" franchise, the real-life beloved actor Stanley Tucci may most commonly be seen digging into a delicious plate of pasta. The multi-talented star of the big and small screen has made his love for all things Italian food well known – one dish in particular made such an impact that it became a weekly meal in the Tucci household (Via New Yorker).

The dish in question is called Spaghetti alla Nerano. In his food-fueled show on CNN called "Searching For Italy," Tucci takes one bite of the Spaghetti alla Nerano and claims it is "Even better than I remember. It's just one of the best things I've ever had in my life."

Coming from a well-traveled actor and chef with two published cookbooks and a memoir featuring beloved recipes, that is quite the compliment. The simplistic pasta dish only has a handful of ingredients, and the surprising star component that elevates this dish to new heights is the addition of zucchini. Even picky eaters who turn their noses up at veggies won't mind this unexpected way to cook with zucchini, accompanied by pasta, butter, and handfuls of cheese to create a dish that Tucci swears is life-changing.