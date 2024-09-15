Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Midnight Snack Is Unexpected But Intriguing

Whipping up Andrew Zimmern's toast is tough to categorize as cooking since it's all about assembly and ingredient selection. While you can use just about any bread style, a fairly neutral slice of pane Toscana (a saltless Italian classic) will really let a particular butter or special type of anchovy take center stage. On the other hand, these fish are assertive and can easily stand up to a robust, flavorful bread too, like a yeasty sourdough or even a hearty rye.

The amounts of each ingredient are entirely up to you as well. A thick slather of wall-to-wall butter can be super satisfying, but you can go for a more demure swipe if you'd prefer a little restraint. You can also get creative here — if you've ever wondered what compound butter is and what to use it for, this is a good chance to find out. Vanilla butter adds subtle floral notes and a touch of balancing sweetness, while orange butter brings brightness and acidity, and Calabrian chili butter packs a punch.

As far as how many anchovies you use, the sea's the limit. Most Italian restaurants use a few filets per standard slice, but if you're a tiny fish fanatic, go crazy. Whether you follow Zimmern's lead and enjoy these treats at midnight, serve as an appetizer at your next aperitivo hour, or set up a slice for a quick and easy lunch, you'll always have a simple, flavor-packed snack on your hands.