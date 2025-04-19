13 False Facts About Cooking Steak In The Oven

While you may want to jump on that meat bundle at the store, this might not be the best option if you plan to cook your steak in the oven. Not all cuts are alike, and some are far more well-suited to being cooked in this manner than others.

The best options are cuts with a good amount of fat, specifically intramuscular fat or marbling. This type of fat is evenly distributed throughout the muscle fibers, like white veining that can be seen across the steak. Intramuscular fat can help retain moisture in a steak as it cooks, while imparting an almost buttery flavor.

A majority of the steaks that fit this profile hail from parts of the cow that receive little exercise over the lifespan of the animal. These include ribeyes, filet mignon, T-bones, porterhouses, and the iconic New York Strip. Additionally, if you can obtain it, opt for USDA Choice meat over Select. Choice meat will always have more marbling than Select. Cuts to avoid when cooking steak in the oven include round steaks and sirloin tips. Skirt steaks, flank steaks, and hanger steaks may be cooked in the oven, but they require great care to prevent them from becoming overcooked.

