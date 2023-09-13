The Cooling Rack Tip For Perfectly Rested Meat Every Time

If you love meat, chances are you love grilling it. The smell of it on the grill, the smoky flavor — there's a reason grilling is one of the great American past times. One of the aspects of grilling meat (or just cooking it in general) that pretty much everyone has caught onto by now is you don't want to just take it off the grill and immediately take a huge bite. You have to let it rest first. Using a cooling rack is one especially handy way to do so.

Resting a steak isn't only done to keep a hot steak from burning you. It's also because it makes for a better, juicier bite and a product that won't dry out as you eat it. Using a wire rack is an additional trick to resting meat, and it's one you probably aren't currently doing. Elevating your meat while letting it rest after grilling or searing, rather than just letting it sit on a plate, serves a particular function: The reason for doing so is that it allows the meat to rest fully, evenly, and at a more uniform temperature.