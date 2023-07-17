How Well Does The Touch Test Work For Determining Meat Doneness?

Whether you're grilling a steak or cooking one on the stove, timing is everything. The difference between rare, medium, and well-done can come down to a matter of minutes, or even seconds, and getting it just within the ideal window for your preferences is a tricky business indeed. You don't want to wait until you're sitting down to eat to cut into your steak and realize you overdid things (or underdid them), which is why the touch test for meat doneness is so appealing. It provides an easy way for you to test how well-done your meat is throughout the cooking process ... at least, that's what it's supposed to do.

If you aren't familiar with the touch test, let's bring you up to speed. To start, touch the fleshy bulge of your hand right below the thumb (this part is called the thenar eminence). It should feel like a raw steak. Then, hold your thumb and index finger together and touch the thenar eminence again. It should feel slightly firmer, and this is the texture you are going for with a rare steak. If you touch your thumb and middle finger together, you have the texture of a medium rare steak. Touch your thumb and ring finger, and you have a medium steak. Lastly, if you touch your thumb and pinky together, your palm should feel like a well-done steak. Many cooks use this textural comparison to determine how well-done their meat is, but research suggests it's not as useful as we've thought.