For The Best Steak, You Absolutely Need To Use This Type Of Salt

There might be a number of dishes that we can forgive anyone for not being fussy about. Pasta? They're all great. Tacos? There's no way to go wrong. But steak? That's where particularities come in. Everyone has their favorite cut of steak, their preferred level of doneness, and even their favorite sides. It doesn't matter if it's a filet mignon with a glass of wine and roasted veg or steak and eggs, every step of cooking steak is important — and salting steak correctly is vital.

Even Anthony Bourdain gave his top tips for salting steak on the grill, and he said that getting an even coating with a high-quality salt is of the utmost importance. And that brings us to the salt itself, as it turns out that for all the time you might spend picking out an ideal steak, you should put the same consideration into salt. For the best outcome, you'll want a coarse salt with large flakes, and that means your standard table salt just isn't going to cut it.

Instead, opt for kosher salt — but not all kosher salt is created equal. With that in mind, let's talk about the best salt to use for steak, why it's important, and why it works so well.