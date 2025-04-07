Review: Guy Fieri's Flavortown And Waterloo Sparkling Water's Limited-Time Flavors Are Like A Vacation In A Can

When it comes to sparkling water brands, Waterloo Sparkling Water consistently performs well in head-to-head matchups. The brand's success can be attributed to its attention to detail when it comes to what it calls its "flavor artistry." This technique involves meticulous testing and crafting of each beverage variety to produce the ideal taste, aroma, and carbonation level, for a mouthfeel that is simultaneously refreshing and novel.

Its latest one-of-a-kind collaboration is with Guy Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown. These distinctive drinks are available nationwide at select retailers for a limited-time-only and come in three flavors — Lemon Italian Ice, Huckleberry Cobbler, and Spiced Mango Sorbet. Each one is intended to capture the tastes and experiences of Fieri's favorite personal adventures at destinations both nationally and internationally.

Having previously ranked all of Waterloo Sparkling Water flavors and reviewed its limited-time-only Thanksgiving in a glass offerings, I am no stranger to this brand. As a chef, I am a big fan of the subtle, yet complex flavors it consistently develops with every new variety it puts out. For this reason, I was quite enthusiastic to get the chance to sample these new travel-inspired sparkling water varieties. I sniffed, poured, and sipped my way through each can to assess how well each captured the essence of the time, place, and ambiance that the flavor purports to capture. Read on to find out if this new partnership is a match made in heaven or a complete dud.

