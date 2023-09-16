Waterloo Cranberry And Spiced Apple Sparkling Water Review: It's Like Thanksgiving In A Glass

Waterloo Sparkling Water understands that consumers love a seasonal, limited-time-only offering. This is why the brand has reintroduced two of its most popular sparkling water flavors just in time for your holiday gatherings and festive tailgating. Its Cranberry and Spiced Apple infusions feature bold tastes developed by resident flavor artists who spend up to nine months curating 30 to 50 variations on a theme before settling on the fullest artistic expression of a recipe.

Like all Waterloo Sparkling Water varieties, these offerings are made from Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water. They are designed for maximum "sessionability," a term used by its flavor artists to describe a product that is refreshing, enjoyable, and easy to drink throughout the day.

Having previously sampled many of the other Waterloo Sparkling Water varieties, we were eager to try these seasonal specials. We assessed them on aroma, carbonation, taste, and overall experience to determine the best fall flavors.