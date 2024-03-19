The Best Way To Store Sparkling Water So That It Keeps Its Fizz

Drinking water is an essential part of life. This element makes up about 60% of our bodies, so it's imperative to drink plenty of it throughout the day. Still, there is one factor of water that some people absolutely hate, and it's a real roadblock to hydration. Simply put, many people find water simply too boring to drink. It's flat and it's flavorless, so honestly, the disdain is understandable. Luckily, there is one way to get around drinking plain water, and that's by making the switch to sparkling water instead.

Sparkling water is full of bubbles and fizz, and makes for exciting sips each time you take a drink. There's endless flavors (both sweet or sugar-free), different carbonation levels, and so many different brands to choose from. Plus — you can even easily make your own at home. It's all these exciting mouthfeels and varieties that makes sparkling water so popular among millennials and all over Europe. (If you order a glass of water in places like Germany or Spain, expect it to be bubbly.)

Still, every exciting alternative comes with its own drawbacks, and sparkling water's is that it loses much of its allure after it's been opened as all those compelling bubbles escape into the air. Still, if you store your sparkling water right, it can stay fizzy for much longer. Surprisingly, the solution to keeping sparkling water, well, sparkling is actually simple — start keeping open bottles in the coldest part of your fridge.