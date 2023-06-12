Chamoy: The Spicy-Sweet Mexican Sauce That Goes With Almost Anything

Mexican cuisine is often beloved for its spicy flavors that blend intricately yet seamlessly. However, the country's tastes encompass more than heat; and cooks don't only rely on incendiary ingredients. Some recipes are sweet, sour, or salty, while others have a mixture of all these attributes. One example of the latter is chamoy, the spicy-sweet Mexican sauce that goes with pretty much anything. Its distinct flavor comes from pickled fruits, limes, chiles, and other ingredients.

Along with alambre, escamoles, and pejelagarto asado, chamoy might be one of those Mexican foods you didn't know existed. In the U.S., the sauce isn't as popular as salsa or guacamole, but it's a staple of Mexican cuisine. Its subtle sweetness balances out the sour and spicy components, creating a unique flavor that complements paletas, sorbets, fruit salads, ice cream, and snacks. Chamoy can also be a wonderful addition to cocktails, mocktails, beer, and granitas.

Need one more reason to give it a try? Chamoy is easy on the wallet and can be prepared at home, too. Plus, it pairs well with both fruits and vegetables, meaning you can drizzle it over fries, cucumbers, veggie sticks, and sliced papaya or watermelon for extra flavor.