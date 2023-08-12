10 Waterloo Sparkling Water Flavors, Ranked

Waterloo Sparkling Water began crafting its naturally-flavored, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Whole30 Approved line of products in 2017. Its motto is "Water Down Nothing." The varieties are handcrafted by flavor artists, with each product resulting from a months-long process of trial and error. These flavor artists seek the precise balance of natural and sugar-free flavors that encapsulate the aroma and essence of a particular fruit combination. The water itself is purified for optimal PH balance and carbonated to be crisp and accentuate the flavors in each can.

The company has also made concerted efforts to manufacture products sustainably. Its water purification occurs in zero waste plants, cans are BPA-free and made from 70% recycled aluminum, and distribution is managed to reduce carbon footprint. This unique brand has lots to love, but does it taste good?

That's what we wanted to find out, so we sampled 10 of its flavors. As sparkling water lovers, we wanted something a step above the rest. Our criteria were bright flavors that didn't taste synthetic but had a refreshing carbonation, and we found it. Though we enjoyed all the flavors, we did rank them from least to most favorite based on aroma, carbonation, and overall taste. Let's look at what set each flavor apart and why it ranked where it did.