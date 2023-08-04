What Exactly Is Italian Ice?

Hot, long summer months are often made more manageable thanks to air conditioning, cool showers, and, most importantly, frozen confections. While you could enjoy a scoop of your favorite ice cream or even build the ultimate summer popsicle, you might be itching to shake things up and try making a refreshing treat that includes a generous serving of ice and your favorite fresh fruit.

Unlike snow cones, which are made using large flakes of ice and flavored syrup, or sherbet, which is made using a combination of fruit, sugar, and milk, Italian ice is made with just a few essential ingredients. Most Italian ice recipes include a simple mix of your favorite fruit, sugar or honey, ice, and citrus juice. The preparation process makes Italian ice distinct; the ingredients are blended until smooth and scraped with a fork or spoon as the mixture slowly sets in your freezer. This assures smooth and creamy scoops of one refreshing treat without added dairy. The most surprising element of Italian ice is that this seemingly authentic treat was actually birthed in America. Before sharing some important tips to remember when making your own Italian ice at home, let's get into the history of this frozen treat and how it was first inspired by one traditional Italian treat.