11 Once-Troubled Steakhouse Chains That Completely Bounced Back

Ever since people started eating at the first steakhouse, they've been a go-to option for a fancy meal out — but times are changing, folks. These days, there's a world of different cuisines at our fingertips, and it means that the good old-fashioned steakhouse has taken a hit in recent years. Although modern steakhouses have adapted to new consumer tastes by offering more flavor profiles, a wealth of different sides, different world influences, and smaller portion sizes, there's no denying that there's something distinctly retro about a lot of them. This has meant that some of the best-loved steakhouse chains out there have been left floundering, particularly during the rocky days of COVID-19, when the dine-in styles of most of these joints didn't adapt easily to takeout or delivery.

However, for whatever reason, it seems that people have found their hankering for steak once more — and those very steakhouse chains that were once in trouble are now more popular than ever. Well-known names like Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Fogo de Chão are seeing customers flock to their restaurants. Other steakhouse chains have seemingly risen from the dead, with places like Sizzler and Steak and Ale making a renewed play for market dominance. Ready to see where you'll be having your next steak dinner? Let's check out these comeback kids.