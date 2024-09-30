The Most Expensive Steak At LongHorn Steakhouse Vs The Cheapest

The most expensive steak is the LongHorn Porterhouse, which only comes in one size, a whopping 22 ounces. At my location, it was $34.79 + tax on the dinner menu — but a little less at lunch — and included sides and a salad. While it is by no means the world's most expensive steak, it still felt up there. It has 1280 calories, 67 grams of fat, and 2450 grams of sodium.

My first impression of this steak was its sheer size. It's so large that it seems like the bigger price tag might simply be coming from the mass of the steak, rather than just a more premium cut. You would need a large appetite to enjoy this option as I left the restaurant with more than half of it left over.

Although this steak was tougher to cut — even when going with the grain — the meat was tender and easy to chew. Yet in my opinion, more than half my bites were almost too chewy — likely due to the meat's high fat content. For me, it was a downside that there was so much gristle on the steak along the edges. However, I also know that for some, this is a real plus due to the rich flavor. I also asked for it to be cooked medium rare and noticed that it didn't seem to be the same throughout, and was rather cooked a little more or less in some places.