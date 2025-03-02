14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Eating At Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

As restaurant chains go, Fogo de Chão is pretty unique. This Brazilian steakhouse stands out for a lot of reasons, but one of the main ones is its distinctive service style: Huge skewers of meat are paraded around the dining hall, with customers picking the types they want and receiving pieces shaved off at their table. It's far from your usual dining experience — and when you combine that with navigating Fogo de Chão's menu items, eating at the restaurant can become a little confusing at times.

So it's no wonder that both beginners and regulars alike make the same old mistakes when eating at Fogo de Chão. Although some of the biggest mistakes occur around those roving pieces of meat and how to secure your favorite pieces, other errors can happen when tackling the restaurant's other dining areas, like its Market Table section. There's also the matter of the food itself. Just like any other steakhouse, there's a right and a wrong way to tackle the menu, and ordering certain options (and not ordering others) can leave you feeling unsatisfied. There's a lot to think about at Fogo de Chão, and we're here to make the experience as smooth as possible.