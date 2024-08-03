Outback Steakhouse's Origin Has Nothing To Do With Australia

Trips to Outback Steakhouse and a Bloomin' Onion are the stuff of fond childhood memories, epic nights out with the family, or fun times with a group of friends. (And yes, you definitely can reheat a Bloomin' Onion in your air fryer at home, so there's a great reason to get one to go.) This Australian-themed restaurant has been around for so long that it's made itself an integral part of America's restaurant landscape. (Daily Meal ranked it ninth in our ranking of America's best casual steakhouses.) But is it really Australian? Absolutely not.

Outback Steakhouse is still fairly new, in the grand scheme of things. The first location opened in 1988, and it was more than 9,000 miles from Australia. Since that first restaurant in Tampa, Florida, Outback has opened hundreds more — including several in Australia. (Eight, as of this writing.) But initially, the restaurant had no real connection to Australia apart from the fact that the founders thought that the Australian mindset captured the vibe they wanted for their friends-and-family-friendly restaurant, and they ran with it.

In an article for the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, American Outback founder Chris Sullivan wrote, "From the beginning, we were very clear that while Australia was our theme, American was our biggest customer. So, when developing the Outback concept, our founders decided not to go to Australia!" What? But, why?