What It Was Like To Eat At The First Steakhouse

Delmonico's, America's first steakhouse, was opened by two brothers, Giovanni and Pietro Delmonico, in New York during 1837. This restaurant offered a dining experience that was unlike anything else in the United States. The dining room was grand, the menu expansive, and the clientele exclusive. Eating at Delmonico's was a truly majestic experience that many steakhouse aficionados would love to experience today, quirks and oddities included. Thankfully, plenty of sources survive from this time, allowing us to paint a picture of what eating in America's first steakhouse was like.

The Delmonico brothers started their empire by opening a café in 1827 and went on to open numerous restaurants. While they always dreamed big, what they couldn't imagine was the enormous impact their restaurant would have on how those in the U.S. ate. In a few short years, their venture would become a byword for luxury and form the basis of a national industry that's set to reach $1 trillion in sales in 2024. More impressively, Delmonico's has survived to see its impact; after several short closures, the restaurant is open today and is still frequented by celebrities and steak enthusiasts alike.