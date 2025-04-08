The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought White Bread

Store-bought white bread has become a standard food item you'll find in most American homes, as it has its place in all three major meals of the day. You can have it toasted for breakfast beside an easy breakfast egg casserole, or for supper as part of an open-faced hot turkey sandwich. Of course, it features heavily in lunch for all kinds of sandwiches, from roast beef with horseradish sauce to a classic ham and cheese. And, for most homes, there's a specific brand (or maybe two) of white bread you always go to because you know you like it. But is it the best possible white bread option, or just the most familiar one?

I had the opportunity to investigate this question for you by trying 14 store-bought white bread brands and ranking them from worst to best. My 15 years of food industry experience, including countless years working in bakeries, makes me uniquely suited to this task. To judge the smell, taste, and texture of each bread, I relied heavily on my years specializing in homemade breads. You can find a full methodology slide at the end of this article for more information on how I made my decisions. Ready to discover how your go-to white bread ranked? Let's get into it.