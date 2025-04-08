The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought White Bread
Store-bought white bread has become a standard food item you'll find in most American homes, as it has its place in all three major meals of the day. You can have it toasted for breakfast beside an easy breakfast egg casserole, or for supper as part of an open-faced hot turkey sandwich. Of course, it features heavily in lunch for all kinds of sandwiches, from roast beef with horseradish sauce to a classic ham and cheese. And, for most homes, there's a specific brand (or maybe two) of white bread you always go to because you know you like it. But is it the best possible white bread option, or just the most familiar one?
I had the opportunity to investigate this question for you by trying 14 store-bought white bread brands and ranking them from worst to best. My 15 years of food industry experience, including countless years working in bakeries, makes me uniquely suited to this task. To judge the smell, taste, and texture of each bread, I relied heavily on my years specializing in homemade breads. You can find a full methodology slide at the end of this article for more information on how I made my decisions. Ready to discover how your go-to white bread ranked? Let's get into it.
14. Great Value White Sandwich Bread
Great Value is Walmart's store brand, and I've tried a lot of their foods, from their mushy canned green beans to their delicious breakfast sandwiches and beyond. I even did an extensive ranking of Great Value packaged snacks. The problem is it's always very hit or miss, so I wasn't sure what to expect of their white bread. Unfortunately, this one turned out to be a big miss for me.
The one good thing I have to say is that the bread slices were a nice thickness, but that hardly matters when the rest of the bread is barely edible. The appearance is strangely square, which isn't something I'd expect in this kind of bread, and the smell was a little stale. So, we were already off to a bad start before I ever tasted it. Unfortunately, the taste was bland and mildly stale with a dry, crumbly texture that made my mouth dehydrate. Skip this bread on your next Walmart shopping trip and pick up a name brand option instead. Your taste buds will thank you.
13. Bowl and Basket Round Top White Bread
Bowl and Basket is Shoprite's store brand and, like many other store brands, they have some great products and others that fall way short. Unfortunately, I knew from the moment I opened the bread bag that this white bread would be one that fell short. Why? It had a kind of stale smell even though it was within date according to the labeling on the package and looked dried out. It also had a weird shape that, while I know it doesn't affect the taste, felt off-putting as someone who's made bread for so long — like the batch came out wrong, even though I wasn't the one who made it.
Of course, as I always do for my taste tests, I pushed through despite my initial hesitations. But, the bread's texture was as dry and crumbly as it looked, to the point where it made my mouth feel dehydrated. It took a lot of water to bring moisture back into my mouth, which is always an uncomfortable experience. The taste wasn't stale like I thought it would be, but rather very bland. After toasting the bread, it carried faint hints of the starchy goodness I was looking for, but not enough to make it "good" by any means. Skip this option and opt for the name brands Shoprite carries instead if that's where you do your shopping.
12. Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Country White Bread
I like that this Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Country White Bread is very allergy friendly. Not only is it certified gluten free, but it's also devoid of dairy, soy, and nuts, making it an excellent choice for people with a range of food allergies. That being said, I didn't really like anything else about it during my taste test, and as someone who enjoys many gluten free products, that was a big disappointment.
There was a strong, strange odor like the bread was burnt straight out of the package, which only intensified during toasting. Texturally, it was dry and crumbly to the point it started shredding even when lightly touched. The taste was grainy and overwhelmingly bland. After I ate it, my mouth felt dehydrated and I was left disappointed. Skip this bread and choose one of the better gluten free brands on this list if that's the type of bread you prefer or need.
11. Old Tyme Classic White Bread
I'm always a fan of healthier options, so I enjoyed that this Old Tyme Classic White Bread is made with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors. But, I wasn't a huge fan of the experience overall, no matter how much I wanted to be. The smell was a little musty, despite being within the best by date, making me hesitant to try it because I was worried it had gone bad. However, the bread looked fine after a thorough examination and I continued on, only to be rewarded with an overly starchy taste with zero other flavor notes.
Despite a mediocre taste and off-putting smell, the texture was actually really nice. It was decently soft and moist, but just a little more crumbly than I like. Toasting it helped reduce the crumble, creating a crisp outer layer encasing a soft, warm core. Although I won't be purchasing this again, it wasn't the worst bread I've ever eaten, either.
10. Sara Lee Classic White Bread
Sara Lee looked promising and it smelled fresh when I opened the bag. Unfortunately, that promise turned out to be naught because it was one of the worst ranked breads on this list. The taste was a little stale despite being within date according to the best by expiration printed on the package — not quite like it had gone bad, but as though it were on its way out.
Texturally, the bread was a little dry and crumbly. Thankfully, it didn't totally dehydrate my mouth, but it was dry enough that I didn't eat anything after two obligatory taste test slices. Toasting the bread and then adding butter did help negate the dryness a little, but not nearly enough for my liking — oh, and toasting also helped it become a little less crumbly. Unfortunately, it still didn't hold together well when dipped in egg yolk. Skip this option on your next shopping trip in lieu of brands that ranked higher on this list.
9. Bimbo Soft White Bread
Since I mispronounced this name horribly myself, I'll start by sharing that this brand is pronounced "beem-bo" not "bim-bo," per the package. With that out of the way, this bread isn't bad overall. The smell was a little off in a way I can't quite put into words, but it wasn't overpoweringly so and didn't have a huge negative impact on my eating experience. Despite being surprisingly soft, Bimbo's white bread was quite strong and held up well as part of a classic club sandwich. Plus, the bread's height was just right for this use — not only did it stay together, but it wasn't so high the club became uneatable.
Eaten as-is, straight out of the package, this white bread is a little dry, but not so much it dried my mouth out. Toasting the bread actually negated this dryness effect to make it super enjoyable to eat, and adding butter only made it better. Although I wouldn't purposefully purchase this bread again, I'm not opposed to eating it if it was served to me.
8. Stroehmann King Bread, White
The very first thing I noticed about this bread was how long the loaf was — and it was nicely shaped, too. Light starchy notes were barely perceptible, which was disappointing but not necessarily a bad thing. Stroehmann's white bread is very soft with a delicious fresh taste featuring light butter notes and the faintest sweetness in a predominately starchy profile.
My only problem here is that the bread is so soft that it stays squished if you push down on it instead of popping back up like other bread brands. This makes it a poor choice for handhelds; the otherwise perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich I made with it turned out mildly disappointing. Once squished, there's a heavier mouthfeel to the bread and it's more prone to tearing, making sandwiches messy. I would definitely eat this bread again, but I won't purposefully purchase it in the future because there are brands I prefer significantly more.
7. Three Bakers Gluten Free White Bread
Like some select gluten free brands, this option from Three Bakers comes frozen. It always feels like a mixed bag when buying already frozen breads. On the one hand, being frozen means it'll stay good longer. On the other hand, you have to thaw or toast it before eating it, which means it's not as convenient as other options.
The frozen aspect aside, this bread was gross and a little soggy when left to defrost naturally on the counter. However, once toasted, it had a nice fresh taste and satisfying crunch when you bit into it. Although it was mildly grainy, this is what I expect from gluten free white breads, so it didn't take away from the experience for me personally. When I made a grilled chicken Caesar sandwich variation with this bread, it held up well and paired perfectly with the fillings. While it's not my favorite gluten free bread, it wasn't terrible, either. If this were the only gluten free bread option available, just make sure you toast it.
6. liveGfree Gluten Free White Wide Pan Bread
Although I've had a lot of gluten free brands, this bread was my first experience with Aldi's liveGfree. Truthfully, I didn't have high expectations because store brand gluten free foods have been overwhelmingly disappointing in the past — but, I'm happy to report I was happily surprised by the liveGfree Gluten Free White Wide Pan Bread.
A starchy, buttery smell preceded a taste largely reminiscent of standard bread options but with mild egg notes. The bread toasted nicely and held together well when used for sandwiches. Based on my own experience, it worked well with a quick and easy chicken salad sandwich and for my morning toast alongside eggs. Although this isn't my favorite gluten free white bread, it was a tasty, affordable option that I wouldn't mind purchasing again. I probably wouldn't go out of my way to do so, but would definitely pick it up without complaint if I was already doing some shopping at Aldi.
5. Wonder Bread Classic White Bread
The main thing Wonder Bread offers is a sense of nostalgia — I grew up eating this classic white bread, as did many people I know. But, I haven't eaten in years in favor of other options, so I was curious to see how well it stood the test of time. Truthfully, I'm not sure if it quite held up to those warm summer memories of eating Wonder Bread sandwiches out by the pool, but it's not a bad white bread overall — especially since it's fairly priced compared to other big name brands.
The best part about Wonder Bread is how thick and soft the slices are. These are perfect for big, hearty sandwiches like a loaded cheddar and apple grilled cheese because they hold their shape well — while at the same time, giving way just enough when you bite that it doesn't hurt your mouth. Toasted or straight out of the bag, this bread smells fresh and has a mild pleasant taste. Overall, this isn't a bad bread, it's just not my favorite one.
4. Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced White Bread
Nature's Own makes a lot of fantastic bread options, which I love. However, I'd never had the opportunity to try their Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced White Bread before now — and my first experience was as delightful as I'd anticipated. This loaf features thick slices that are excellent for sandwiches of all kinds, or if you're looking for a hearty toast to go with your breakfast. The smell was fresh and starchy, with mildly earthy notes and buttery tones that I found mouthwatering.
But, the taste was even better. It was moist and soft, including the crust — which I personally like because overly hard crust is a big textural issue for me. The slices I tried had a very fresh taste that was very close to homemade. Although there were a few other brands I personally prefer, I still highly recommend this option. So, if it's been your go-to, you were choosing right all along.
3. Schar Gluten Free Artisan Baker White Bread
If you're in search of an excellent gluten free white bread, look no further than Schar's Gluten Free Artisan Baker option. This is the highest ranking gluten free brand on our list, and with good reason. Although the bread is a little dry, it's the most moist among similar varieties — in my experience, the alternative flours used lend themselves to a less moist product, which can't be helped. Toasting the bread and buttering helps negate the dryness considerably, so it's barely noticeable.
The smell out of the bag is fresh and starchy. The taste is soft and reminiscent of standard bread except with a slightly more grainy mouthfeel, mildly accentuated with sweet notes. Schar's bread works great for both sandwiches or buttered toast, and I really can't recommend it enough. Oh, and besides gluten, this product is also free of soy and preservatives, making it an excellent option for those with soy allergies or looking to be more health conscious, too.
2. Dave's Killer Bread Organic White Bread Done Right
Dave's Killer Bread comes with a unique, kind of cool but definitely corny packaging that really stands out on the shelf. As someone with a strong background in marketing, this was something I really appreciated — and I hoped the product inside would be as fantastic as the packaging, especially since it was one of the most expensive brands on this list. Thankfully, it was.
Straight out of the bag, this bread smelled very fresh and earthy, and toasting it only accentuated this delicious scent. The soft, airy texture was very close to homemade, and it toasted nicely, forming a crisp golden brown layer on the outside. After having a piece plain, and one toasted with butter, I created a classic Swiss patty melt — and it turned out fantastic. The only reason this bread didn't rank number one is because I personally preferred the top option better, and I still highly recommend Dave's Killer Bread.
1. Pepperidge Farms Farmhouse Hearty White Bread
Pepperidge Farms has always been a reliable brand, in my personal experience, and they make one of the best whole grain breads out there. I'm happy to say they also make one of the best white breads, too, which absolutely deserves the top ranking spot. From the moment I looked at the loaf, I had high hopes — the shape and thickness is more reminiscent of homemade breads I've made versus other store-bought options. And the smell? Fantastic. It was fresh and starchy with the slightest hints of buttery sweetness.
Texturally, the bread was soft and perfectly moist, with a balanced mouthfeel. The taste was as fantastic as everything else, while the slices were a perfect thickness — not too thin or too thick. They held up well for both a pizza grilled cheese, which I dipped into a homemade one-pot tomato soup. I can confidently recommend this bread if you want something reliably moist, hearty, and flavorful.
How we ranked white bread brands
White bread brands were chosen for this ranking based on their availability at my local Walmart and Shoprite grocery stores, located in Vineland, New Jersey, with the exception of the liveGfree bread, which was purchased at Aldi. Although some brands had multiple white bread options, I chose only one per brand to ensure the ranking was as diversified as possible. Although most brands were national, a small percentage were store brands that may only be regionally available.
I judged each store-bought white bread's taste, texture, and smell, both straight out of the bag and toasted. It was also used in at least one meal or sandwich to help assess how well it withstood actual use. To make these assessments, I relied on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, where I cross-trained in both hot foods and bakeries. Leaning heavily into my commercial and home experience crafting artisan and classic loaf breads, each brand's value was compared to homemade white bread as much as possible.