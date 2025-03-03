Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich Recipe

The Caesar salad may not have been around since its eponyms ruled Ancient Rome, but it has been a restaurant staple for over a century. While it was originally more of a side salad, entree Caesar salads topped with salmon or chicken now feature on many menus. Here, however, developer Kate Shungu extends the evolution even further, taking Caesar salad ingredients and flavorings as her inspiration for this chicken sandwich. She says the recipe was "a slam dunk" in her household, impressing even those who don't consider themselves big Caesar salad fans.

While Shungu feels that this sandwich "tastes restaurant-worthy" and compares it to something you might pick up in a fancy deli, it can also be practical for meal preppers. "Wrapped in foil," she says, "this is an excellent bring-to-work sandwich for lunchtime." You could also enjoy it for a light, warm weather dinner, perhaps accompanied by a green salad (or even a Caesar salad) and some homemade potato chips.