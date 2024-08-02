The Iconic Brand Behind Our Favorite Whole Grain Sandwich Bread

Whole grains are pretty amazing, and although most of us are familiar with the idea of reaching for some whole wheat bread, there are a variety of whole grains that you may not even know exist. For the moment, though, let's talk about sandwiches. Your favorites — especially those sandwiches that are so good they're meant for the dinner table — can be taken to the next level by choosing some truly top-notch bread. The good news is that you don't have to live down the street from an artisan bakery to get some amazing whole wheat bread.

In Daily Meal's ranking of store-bought whole grain bread, there was a clear winner: Pepperidge Farm's Farmhouse 100% Whole Wheat. Why? For a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it's just simple, straightforward goodness, with none of the additions that can turn whole grain wheat from something delicious into something dry that gets stuck in your teeth.

There are all kinds of health benefits to adding whole grains to your diet. Not only are they high in fiber, valuable nutrients, and antioxidants, but studies have linked whole grains to lowering your risk of heart disease and stroke, along with supporting a healthy digestive system and reducing chronic inflammation. That's all great news, and the better news is that adding whole grains is easy when you have delicious options like Pepperidge Farm's wheat bread.