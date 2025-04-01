9 Major Grocery Chains Closing Several Locations In 2025

On the surface, it seems like Walmart is untouchable. The world's largest company by revenue, it has approximately 4,600 stores across the United States of America, with thousands more across the world. However, even a business as mammoth as Walmart hasn't been immune to the economic shocks that have been ravaging retailers across the country, and as a result the normally affordable supermarket has had to raise its prices, with its eggs taking a particular hit.

Advertisement

This may well have left customers going elsewhere for their weekly grocery shopping, and certain stores in Walmart's line-up have suffered the consequences. The retail giant is closing a number of its stores in California throughout 2025, with others in Georgia and Ohio shutting up shop. It's also going through a reconfiguration on a higher level, with its North Carolina office closing, resulting in some job losses. This is part of a broader move by the retailer to bolster its main hubs in California and Arkansas, but it's still not the best look for the company.

If you're worried about Walmart going out of business any time soon, though, we wouldn't be. Over the next few years, Walmart is aiming to build or convert 150 additional stores, and remodel a large chunk of its existing locations. The retailer states that this will see more jobs being created, which is welcome news. Now if they could just do something about those Walmart groceries that are gonna see a price jump, we'd be fine.

Advertisement