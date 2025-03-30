2 Must-Have Tips For Anyone Ordering Groceries Online
Ordering groceries online is the ultimate convenience — assuming the store delivers everything correctly. Luckily, there are ways to ensure this happens. To uncover how, Daily Meal spoke to Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl, who shared her top tips for online ordering.
To get exactly the items you want, Powell shares, "Always have a replacement item picked out in case your first choice isn't available." Oftentimes, grocery stores run out of specific products, and the online system isn't updated immediately. Even if the inventory is marked as "sold-out," some applications will still let you order it. Powell encourages consumers, "Check the availability of what you are ordering — some items are sponsored or not actually available." She also suggests reading the description rather than relying on the photo. "Sometimes they don't match, and if they don't, your shopper may not notice this," she warns.
Whether using Instacart to shop at Aldi or hiring a TaskRabbit to shop at Trader Joe's, the delivery person isn't familiar with your home, and Google Maps isn't always reliable. Powell suggests not leaving it up to chance. "Be very specific on where and how you want your items delivered," she notes. The courier doesn't know that your entrance is at the back of the building or that the buzzer isn't working, so don't hesitate to give them step-by-step directions. The more communication, the better. Your courier will be happy to have all the information rather than play guessing games with a trunk full of perishables.
Money-saving tips for ordering groceries online
Shopping online can be dangerous without the right strategies. With a few clicks, you can fill your cart and end up spending far more than planned, especially when shopping at some of the most expensive grocery stores, like Whole Foods or The Fresh Market. This is where Alli Powell's expertise comes into play. As a savvy shopper, she knows how to save money. She suggests, "When shopping online, look for intro specials for new customers. Brands like Thrive Market and Hungryroot offer half off your first order, which is a great way to try new services," she says. "Also check for digital coupons offered through each retailer."
However, the savings don't stop there; several apps can save you money at the grocery store, even when shopping online! Ibotta is one app that offers cash back, and if you don't find discounts for your current shopping list, consider your future needs. As Powell suggests, "Look for markdowns...on things like bread and meats and freeze them to use later."
The best part about ordering groceries online is that you can do it from the comfort of your home. But before placing your order, Powell recommends perusing your pantry and fridge "to make sure you don't buy anything you don't need." She also suggests planning your meals for the week so you know exactly what to purchase. With all this information at your fingertips, you're less likely to go over that grocery budget.