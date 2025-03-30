2 Must-Have Tips For Anyone Ordering Groceries Online

Ordering groceries online is the ultimate convenience — assuming the store delivers everything correctly. Luckily, there are ways to ensure this happens. To uncover how, Daily Meal spoke to Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl, who shared her top tips for online ordering.

To get exactly the items you want, Powell shares, "Always have a replacement item picked out in case your first choice isn't available." Oftentimes, grocery stores run out of specific products, and the online system isn't updated immediately. Even if the inventory is marked as "sold-out," some applications will still let you order it. Powell encourages consumers, "Check the availability of what you are ordering — some items are sponsored or not actually available." She also suggests reading the description rather than relying on the photo. "Sometimes they don't match, and if they don't, your shopper may not notice this," she warns.

Whether using Instacart to shop at Aldi or hiring a TaskRabbit to shop at Trader Joe's, the delivery person isn't familiar with your home, and Google Maps isn't always reliable. Powell suggests not leaving it up to chance. "Be very specific on where and how you want your items delivered," she notes. The courier doesn't know that your entrance is at the back of the building or that the buzzer isn't working, so don't hesitate to give them step-by-step directions. The more communication, the better. Your courier will be happy to have all the information rather than play guessing games with a trunk full of perishables.

