14 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Kroger

There's no denying that Kroger cares about its food. This supermarket chain has a sense of clear purpose, stating on its website that it aims to make its customers' experiences "as uplifting as possible," and to help them go "from anxiety to inspiration". Unfortunately, there's nothing uplifting or calming about the amount of food recalls it's had to deal with throughout the years. Any major supermarket has to deal with its fair share of potentially contaminated items that have made their way into customer homes, and Kroger's no exception, with multiple items causing it a lot of stress and a lot of paperwork.

In Kroger's case, the company has been particularly impacted by its products potentially containing bacteria or viruses. Listeria, Salmonella, E. coli, and hepatitis pathogens have all been thought to potentially be in Kroger's food at one point or another, resulting in wide-scale recalls. In other cases, these recalls have been prompted by mislabeling. This means food making it into stores containing allergens that might be invisible to the customer, resulting in some potentially big mistakes for those shopping at there. Let's take a dive into Kroger's history, and see how the store has tackled some of its most nightmarish food recalls.