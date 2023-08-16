Aldi Is Making Big Moves To Expand In The Southeast

Aldi, the German-based supermarket chain known for its inexpensive groceries (and the reason many people have a special Aldi quarter), is buying up 400 existing grocery store locations in the Southeast. The company announced Wednesday that it had closed a deal with Winn-Dixie, a beleaguered grocery chain headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, to acquire both Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets stores across Georgia and Alabama, plus Florida, Mississippi, and Louisiana. This expansion is in addition to the 120 new stores it's adding in 2023; the full transaction with Winn-Dixie should go through in early 2024 and will bring the number of U.S. Aldi locations to more than 2,700.

Aldi launched its first Southeast store in the '90s. In the subsequent three or so decades, the brand has introduced over 340 stores along the Gulf Coast. In January of 2023, it opened its sixth southern headquarters in Loxley, Alabama, which supports 100 of its stores in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle. The most recent announcement didn't address whether Aldi will add more regional headquarters to support the expansion or if existing ones will support the new stores.

This acquisition will more than double Aldi's presence in the region, but not all stores will transition to Aldis immediately. According to Aldi CEO Jason Hart, locations are being evaluated for conversion to "the Aldi format to better support the neighborhoods we'll now have the privilege of serving," and any that aren't converted will continue to operate as Winn-Dixie stores.