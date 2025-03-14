13 Walmart Store-Brand Groceries That Are In Danger Of A Price Jump

After a lot of doubt, the news has been confirmed: The tariffs on goods coming into the United States from Canada, Mexico, and China are now in place. Depending on where you sit on the political spectrum, you might be celebrating this as a win or shaking your head in horror — but no matter your opinions, you can't deny that things are gonna get a lot pricier. The tariffs will have an immediate knock-on effect on how much things cost, and unfortunately, it's unlikely that big retailers will keep their prices as they are. Although stores like Walmart might be able to absorb some of the cost, inevitably a lot of these price increases will be passed down to you, and groceries are likely to be hit harder than pretty much anything else.

That's bad news for people who shop at Walmart. The massive supermarket chain has been warning of price increases in its stores since the end of 2024, with its CFO John David Rainey saying that "there probably will be cases where prices will go up for consumers," in an interview with CNBC. The problem is that Walmart, like so many other large supermarket chains, relies on a complicated web of imports to ensure that its products are always available. A lot of those products come from — you guessed it! — Canada and Mexico, and there are a fair few ingredients that you might not expect to be affected which are gonna become more pricey.