13 Burger Myths You Should Really Stop Believing

What don't you know about burgers? As it turns out, quite a lot — and maybe you're believing some serious mistruths about them along the way. Burgers are everywhere you turn, and it's not hard to get a good one for a reasonable price. The problem is that you might be being deceived by your burger, and even if you're eating a patty and bun from one of the best burger chains in the USA, you may be buying into certain myths about them that we really need to put a stop to.

A lot of burger myths revolve around how they're cooked. In the hunt for a perfect burger, countless false facts about how to form your patty, when to season it, and how much you should be flipping them have festered and spread throughout the culinary community. There are also some key myths around how to eat a burger, which we're willing to bet you believe in. Plus, it's not just those homemade patties that are subject to myths and false beliefs. Fast food and commercially-made plant-based burgers are plagued by their own myths that people buy into time and time again, which harm consumer trust and may be causing you to make slightly unhealthy choices.