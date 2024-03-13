Reach For Your Wire Baking Rack When Cooking Burgers In The Oven

When you're craving a juicy burger there's typically a flame involved, because nothing beats a juicy burger off the grill. However, it's not always feasible to fire up a grill and sometimes cooking indoors is more practical. While you could be tempted to turn on your stovetop, if you need to make a lot of burgers at once, you should consider your oven. And, while a baking pan alone will work, a better way to make the best oven burger ever is to use your trusted wire baking rack as a handy tool.

Using a baking rack set inside a baking sheet is a common trick for making perfect bacon, but it will also result in flavorful burgers. That's because the patties will be elevated inside of the oven, allowing the air to move around them, resulting in a crispy, caramelized crust free of extra grease. The best part is all types of burgers can be made with this method, including poultry, seafood, and veggie burgers. You will, however, need to follow a few guidelines to make sure you execute this method safely, and a couple of tricks to set yourself up for success.