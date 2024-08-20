Why You Should Be Grilling Those Burger Patties Straight From The Fridge

Aside from keeping your patties refrigerated until the last minute, there are other burger tips that will up your grill game for even more success. One reason restaurant burgers are better than homemade is because they're made with gentle hands. Overworking beef causes it to toughen up, so handling it as gently and as little as possible will result in more tender burgers. The science of keeping your burger from shrinking and turning into a hockey puck dictates that putting a dimple in the center of the burger helps with even cooking and prevents the center from puffing up. Remember, though, to always measure the heat at the center of your burgers for safety; they should be 160 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the USDA. Note that refrigerating your meat doesn't affect cooking time, only freezing does.

Once you've actually got the patties on the grill, you'll want to keep them as flavorful as possible, meaning you have to watch how often you handle them. The crucial reason you should only flip your burgers once — yes, only once — is because the more you flip, the more the meat dries out. After putting in all that work to keep your burgers tender and juicy, don't ruin it by excessively rotating them on the rack. In general, the difference between a good burger and a great burger is letting it rest as much as possible, and the longer it spends in the refrigerator, the better.