The 16 Best Burger Chains In The USA

Portland, Oregon, is widely considered to have some of the best food in the country. Between its vast network of award-winning restaurants, farmers markets, food cart pods, and penchant for showcasing deliciously creative menus with locally sourced ingredients, Portland has become a national beacon of culinary delights. The city's flair for flavor can be witnessed across diverse cuisines, ranging from more upscale eateries to casual burger joints like PDX Sliders.

PDX Sliders specializes in sandwiches and burgers that are available in two sizes: full-sized sandwiches or smaller sliders for about half the price. The restaurant only has a couple of locations in the city and has managed to gracefully ascend the heights of Portland's restaurant scene in a relatively short amount of time — which is a testament to just how good the food is.

Great attention is paid to every aspect of the burgers at PDX Sliders. The brioche buns are perfectly toasted, the burgers are bursting with flavor, and the toppings are fresh and properly proportioned. The restaurant sells cheeseburgers with standard ingredients like onions and pickles but also isn't afraid to throw some curveballs by slinging other surprising options like burgers topped with goat cheese and strawberry preserves — a concoction that deliciously blurs the line between sweet and savory. Once newcomers sink their teeth into a burger at PDX Sliders, the city's reputation as a food-lover's paradise will make perfect sense.