Apparently We've Been Eating Burgers The Wrong Way This Whole Time

It may seem counterintuitive, but flipping your burger makes a lot of sense. For starters, it prevents the bun from getting soggy. As your burger cooks, the juices are released, which can soak into the bottom bun and turn it into a mushy mess. By flipping your burger over, you protect the top bun and keep it crisp so that you can enjoy every bite without any soggy interruptions.

In the Insider feature, Simon Dukes further explained his theory: "The crown will then hold the weight of everything else, and there is less likelihood of it falling apart in your hands," he said. "A true burger connoisseur should always eat their burgers upside-down." Doing so ensures every bite you take is infused with the full, rich flavor of your burger patty and toppings.

Now, if you're going to try the hack, the next question is — when should you flip your burger? While there's no clear-cut answer, some foodies swear by flipping the entire burger on their plate as soon as they get it to avoid letting any sauces soak into the bun, while others suggest flipping it as they bring it to their mouth.

The best way to determine your flipping method is by experimenting. Try both ways and see what works best for you depending on how big and loaded with toppings your burger is (pub-style burgers are quite large, for example, and might be harder to flip).