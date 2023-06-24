Apparently We've Been Eating Burgers The Wrong Way This Whole Time
Burgers are the quintessential symbol of American cuisine: Juicy, succulent meat topped with crispy lettuce, melted cheese, and tangy sauces. And yet, according to experts in the food world, we've been eating them all wrong. Apparently, you're supposed to be flipping them after they're served and eating them upside-down. Now, you might be thinking that sounds like a juicy, saucy mess. But before you dismiss this notion entirely, consider this: The reason for eating a burger upside-down is to make sure you get the most flavorful, juicy bite possible. It all has to do with the bun.
Simon Dukes, the founder of Burger Lad, explained to Insider, "The crown (the top of the bun) is generally thicker (and therefore stronger) than the heel, so for a better eating experience, you should actually flip it upside-down to eat it." Basically, the top is better equipped to absorb all of those delicious, mouthwatering burger juices. So if you're a true burger connoisseur, a pioneer of the perfect patty, then it's time to turn your world upside-down and try eating your burgers, well, upside-down. Just remember to hold on tight to savor every juicy, meaty bite, and follow these simple flipping tips.
How and why to flip your burger
It may seem counterintuitive, but flipping your burger makes a lot of sense. For starters, it prevents the bun from getting soggy. As your burger cooks, the juices are released, which can soak into the bottom bun and turn it into a mushy mess. By flipping your burger over, you protect the top bun and keep it crisp so that you can enjoy every bite without any soggy interruptions.
In the Insider feature, Simon Dukes further explained his theory: "The crown will then hold the weight of everything else, and there is less likelihood of it falling apart in your hands," he said. "A true burger connoisseur should always eat their burgers upside-down." Doing so ensures every bite you take is infused with the full, rich flavor of your burger patty and toppings.
Now, if you're going to try the hack, the next question is — when should you flip your burger? While there's no clear-cut answer, some foodies swear by flipping the entire burger on their plate as soon as they get it to avoid letting any sauces soak into the bun, while others suggest flipping it as they bring it to their mouth.
The best way to determine your flipping method is by experimenting. Try both ways and see what works best for you depending on how big and loaded with toppings your burger is (pub-style burgers are quite large, for example, and might be harder to flip).
The case against the upside-down burger
While the burger-eating hack might seem like the perfect cure-all for messy hands and plates full of dropped toppings and sauces, not everybody's behind this method. Dan Pashman, the host of the James Beard Award-winning podcast "The Sporkful," told The Takeout, "The burger is the star. I don't want the first things my tongue hits to be the thick piece of bread followed by tomato, lettuce, and onions."
This followed The Takeout's commentary regarding the issue in the first place, which is that if your burger is falling apart to the point where it's hard to eat, that's the restaurant's fault, not yours. If that's the case when you're grilling burgers at home, however, Pashman recommended two simple solutions.
First, get high-quality buns and toast them so they're sturdier under the weight of a thicker patty. Then, be sure to place the cheese beneath the patty, so it can, as Pashamn says, "[create] a seal so you don't have quite so much juice flowing directly onto the bottom bun."
Ultimately, the choice is yours. Food is about experimentation; it's about finding what works best for you. There are no rules regarding how you consume a burger (or any other type of food), whether right-side up or upside-down. Try each method, take a bite, and decide for yourself.