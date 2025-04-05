12 Things You Might Not Know About Sour Cream

Sour cream: the last topping to go on nachos, the first thing a nutritionist will tell you to trade for Greek yogurt. OK, maybe it's got a high fat content, but this wonderful ingredient does have healthy properties of its own. This condiment can sometimes be overlooked, but there are many uses for sour cream that every home cook should know. It is an incredibly versatile foodstuff and has an interesting history to boot.

For instance, you might know that the condiment is crucial to Eastern European cooking, but did you know that sour cream is also a product of fermentation? That's right: The next time you order loaded potato skins at the casual chain restaurant of your choice, you can happily inform the rest of your table that you're doing something to help your gut biome. You can say the same thing at Thanksgiving if you add sour cream to gravy. Let us not get ahead of ourselves, though. Here are 12 fascinating facts for all you sour cream disciples out there.