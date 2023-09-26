The Storage Hack That Keeps Sour Cream Fresh For Longer

Sour cream is the perfect topping for many foods from baked potatoes to burritos. However, the biggest negative about sour cream is how quickly it goes bad in the fridge. If you've ever made the perfect loaded broccoli and cheddar baked potato and then grabbed the sour cream only to find it covered with fuzzy green mold, then you know the frustration. While there are some sour cream alternatives that can be used in situations like this, let's face it — they just don't hit the same as sour cream. Luckily, there is an easy hack for keeping your sour cream fresh for longer, and it involves flipping the container over.

Because exposure to bacteria and mold spores that are naturally present in the air is what causes sour cream to spoil, you can make your sour cream last longer by minimizing its air exposure. One way to do this is to flip the sour cream container over and store it in the fridge upside down. This works because it causes all the sour cream to fall to the bottom essentially sealing the lid and not allowing any outside air to get inside and develop green fuzzies.