What Is Powdered Sour Cream And When Should You Use It?

No matter where you live, it's never a bad idea to have non-perishable versions of important fridge stables on hand. Things like evaporated or condensed milk and dehydrated eggs have been a no-brainer since the 20th century. But thanks to evolving food technology, there are more shelf-stable options for perishable foods than ever before, including non-essential items like heavy cream, butter, and — believe it or not — sour cream.

Granted, you wouldn't necessarily be worried about having sour cream on hand for any emergency scenarios or long-term power outages. But having the option is better than nothing. Powdered sour cream allows you to make all kinds of food during occasions where it might not be practical to bring fresh sour cream due to its easy-to-spoil nature. It's also great for home cooks who don't use it often enough to justify buying a whole tub, but still need sour cream for the occasional recipe.

Whether you're stocking up for an emergency, hoping for an easy round of snack dips on a camping trip, or just want to have quick and easy access to sour cream in a pinch, powdered sour cream is a convenient alternative — one well worth considering for any sour cream lover.