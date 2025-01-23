The Dessert Rule To Know Before Swapping Sour Cream With Greek Yogurt

When it comes to baking, just be sure to avoid Greek yogurts that are artificially thickened with gums or starches (particularly found in low-fat varieties), since these can impact the outcome of your dessert in terms of structure and texture. Fat is essential to baking, as it ​​contributes to the tenderness of a product since it prevents the flour from absorbing water. So for the best option, use a full-fat Greek yogurt to emulate the flavor and texture of sour cream. If you're looking to add more fat in addition to your Greek yogurt, though, you can stir in some heavy cream to achieve a richer texture, which can help your dish cook, look, and taste the best it can be.

As substitutes, folks have been using Greek yogurt for years in place of sour cream to add a slightly tangier texture, up a dish's protein, and cut some fat from the final product. Many frostings, fillings, and other desserts are commonly made with sour cream. Despite their similarities, though, sour cream and Greek yogurt are not identical. Sour cream typically contains more fat than Greek yogurt, which can lead to a richer taste and creamier texture in desserts. Greek yogurt, on the other hand, is thicker and often has a higher protein content due to the straining process it undergoes. If you're using these two interchangeably, it's best to use them in a 1:1 ratio. (Though, just a note, Greek yogurt may make your dessert denser or thicker, so use Greek yogurt that has more than 2% fat.)