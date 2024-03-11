What Makes Mexican Crema Different From Sour Cream?

You can use Mexican crema anywhere you need to add bright creamy flavor but don't want the weight of sour cream. It's a perfect topper for traditional Mexican dishes like grilled Mexican street corn and cheesy enchilada-like entomatadas, but you could also experiment with other dishes. Chef Aarón Sánchez uses it to top his chorizo and beef hamburgers. Try it in coleslaw, soup, chili, or even as an unexpected ingredient for the best instant mashed potatoes. It will also taste great drizzled over sweet dishes like a bowl of fresh fruit or a flourless chocolate cake, just like crème fraîche.

You can make Mexican crema from scratch, but you can also buy high-quality jars of Mexican crema. If you want to buy it there are several things you should keep in mind. Since this is commonly made from fresh cream, the best-tasting versions will be found in the refrigerated section of major supermarkets or Mexican and Latin American markets. While you can find cremas that aren't refrigerated, they could contain stabilizers that will change the flavor, so be sure to pay close attention to the ingredients. Also, always look for the term " Crema Mexicana" — products that are just labeled "crema" or "Mexican-style cream" are not the same thing and may taste much different. While the authentic stuff might cost more, it will taste better and last a few weeks in the refrigerator.