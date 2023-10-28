You Should Definitely Consider Adding Sour Cream To Your Gravy

When it comes to gravy, the thicker and creamier, the better. But thickening up a homemade gravy can sometimes take a while, especially if you're trying to reduce a pan gravy by simmering it over time. Additions like cornstarch can help the process along, but these thickeners don't impart much flavor and can affect texture if not added properly. For an add-in that both thickens and enhances flavor, turn to a versatile, dairy-forward ingredient: sour cream.

Sour cream is a common add-in for thickening soups and sauces, but it can also be stirred into gravy for a touch of tang and a smooth, creamy finish. When adding it to your gravy, add a dollop and whisk it in as the gravy nears boiling, but lower the heat to a simmer afterward; this prevents the sour cream from curdling in the intense heat. The result is a deliciously velvety gravy with a touch of acidity for depth of flavor.