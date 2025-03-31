14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Chimichurri Sauce

Keep your pesto, your zhoug, and your gremolata: Chimichurri is where it's at. This South American sauce may have unknown origins, but you'll know its taste straight away, with chimichurri having a spicy, bold, herb-forward flavor that pairs brilliantly with barbecued beef, lamb, pork, and chicken. However, for a simple sauce, chimichurri can be surprisingly difficult to get just right. Because it's so similar to other herb-based condiments (like the ones listed above), a lot of people get the making of it totally wrong, and end up producing an indistinct sauce that has no real pop or vibrancy.

For such a casual-looking condiment, chimichurri thrives in its ratios, and adding too much of one ingredient can totally throw off its balance. Additionally, it can also be really easy to use the wrong type of each ingredient: Although chimichurri seems like a straightforward combo of herbs, aromatics, oil, and acid, opting for the wrong version of any one of these will leave you with a poor result. Plus, how you store your chimichurri (and how long you store it for) can have a big impact on how good it is. Ready to finally get your chimichurri right? We've got everything you need to know.