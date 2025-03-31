14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Chimichurri Sauce
Keep your pesto, your zhoug, and your gremolata: Chimichurri is where it's at. This South American sauce may have unknown origins, but you'll know its taste straight away, with chimichurri having a spicy, bold, herb-forward flavor that pairs brilliantly with barbecued beef, lamb, pork, and chicken. However, for a simple sauce, chimichurri can be surprisingly difficult to get just right. Because it's so similar to other herb-based condiments (like the ones listed above), a lot of people get the making of it totally wrong, and end up producing an indistinct sauce that has no real pop or vibrancy.
For such a casual-looking condiment, chimichurri thrives in its ratios, and adding too much of one ingredient can totally throw off its balance. Additionally, it can also be really easy to use the wrong type of each ingredient: Although chimichurri seems like a straightforward combo of herbs, aromatics, oil, and acid, opting for the wrong version of any one of these will leave you with a poor result. Plus, how you store your chimichurri (and how long you store it for) can have a big impact on how good it is. Ready to finally get your chimichurri right? We've got everything you need to know.
Mistake: Assuming that chimichurri is the same as other herb-based sauces
Because chimichurri is a bright green, slightly slack combination of herbs and oil (along with various other flavor elements), it's very easy to mistake it for any of the many other similar sauces out there. However, treating it like pesto or gremolata is not only going to ruin your recipe, but your meal. While these sauces can be used similarly to chimichurri, they all have their own approaches, ingredients, and uses that keep them distinct from one another.
The difference between chimichurri and gremolata, for instance, is in their citrus notes and consistency. Gremolata has lemon zest, whereas chimichurri typically gets its sharpness from red wine vinegar. Gremolata also doesn't normally contain any chili or alliums other than garlic, while chimichurri is usually made with shallots or onions and has a spicy kick.
Pesto and chimichurri also differ in their fundamental flavor profile, despite looking similar. Pesto is made with nuts (usually pine nuts) and cheese, giving it a richer and nuttier taste. Chimichurri, on the other hand, gets its fats solely from oil and has spicy, tangy base notes. You can certainly use gremolata and pesto as you would chimichurri, as a condiment for grilled meats — but don't expect to get the same flavor or experience.
Mistake: Using the wrong combination of herbs
Like other types of herb-based sauces, you can be a bit flexible with chimichurri — but one key mistake is to assume that you can do whatever you want with it. That especially applies to the types of herbs you use. In its traditional form, chimichurri is made from a combination of parsley and oregano (although oregano may not be there in some recipes), which gives it its trademark zesty, peppery flavor. The parsley brings those slightly spicy notes while also providing a lovely brightness, while the oregano gives it a touch of florality.
You can definitely use other herbs (like coriander, which adds a gentle grassy note), but you shouldn't deviate too far away from the intended flavor profile that you want from your chimichurri. Opting for herbs like dill or tarragon, for example, will leave you with a totally different sauce that's woodier and more licorice-infused than others. Conversely, using something like basil may leave you with a sauce that's closer to pesto than to chimichurri. Importantly, too, using different herbs will change up the texture of your chimichurri: If you use fresh thyme, for example, you may end up with a more brittle, slightly chewier result.
Mistake: Adding too much oil
Chimichurri needs oil. It's just non-negotiable. The oil in chimichurri both provides moisture and gives it a huge amount of flavor. Without the olive oil that you'll see in any chimichurri recipe, you'll be left with a big pile of herbs that have been slightly moistened by red wine vinegar, but which have no smoothness — and you'll barely be able to pour or spoon it onto your meat. The rich, peppery, fruity notes of the oil, on the other hand, give your chimichurri a roundness that stops it from being too sharp.
However, it's very easy to overdo it on the oil front, and end up with a condiment that's simply too greasy. Olive oil has a fairly subtle flavor, but if you add too much then your chimichurri will be overpowered and one note, both in texture level and in taste. Instead, make sure you moderate the amount of oil you put in. You'll generally want to add a quarter-cup of oil for every cup of herbs you're adding. It's always best to use extra virgin olive oil too, so that you get the best flavor possible.
Mistake: Not using red wine vinegar
Chimichurri is nothing without acid. Unless you add a source of acidity, it'll taste flat and unbalanced: You need the sharp flavor note in there to offset the richness of the olive oil, the tang of the salt, and of course the brightness of the herbs. However, there's one acid you should prioritize using above all others, and that's red wine vinegar. This particular vinegar is the typical choice for chimichurri thanks to its boldness and gently fruity, boozy flavor. It's that punch that you really want here, as it really rounds out the flavor of your condiment.
If you opt for a different acid, you just won't get the same result. Lemon juice, lime juice, or rice vinegar might give you a lighter result, but they can also leave your chimichurri tasting a little underpowered and lacking in body. Opting for balsamic vinegar instead of red wine vinegar is also a poor choice, as this can give you a chimichurri that's too fruity and rich, with the balsamic vinegar overpowering the flavor of your herbs. Stick with red wine vinegar for the best results, and remember not to use too much. A couple of tablespoons will usually do.
Mistake: Adding too much chili
Proper chimichurri has a kick to it. This sauce isn't unassuming or shy, and there's a good fierceness to well-made chimichurri that perfectly offsets the umami notes of whatever meat you're serving it with. This heat is added by fresh red chili, although you can also use dried chili flakes. However, it's really easy to completely overdo it, and adding even a tiny bit too much chili can turn this sauce from pleasant to painful.
Rather than have this happen, it's vital that you tread carefully with the amount of chili you add. For every half-cup of parsley, add either one regular or two small red chilies, deseeded and finely chopped. It can be a good idea to taste-test your chilies before adding them in, as their heat can often take you by surprise. Plus, don't fall prey to the classic mistake of adding your chilies, tasting it instantly, and then deciding you need more. The chilies will need a good amount of time to sit in the oil and vinegar for their flavor to properly diffuse, and if you don't let them sit for a while you may end up throwing in more and ruining the chimichurri entirely.
Mistake: Forgetting that you can use dried herbs
Think chimichurri, and you likely think of a verdant, bright green sauce, which sings with the promise of fresh herbs. Now, most chimichurris are definitely like that — but a common mistake is forgetting that you can use dried herbs to make your condiment instead. Dried herbs may not be the ideal option for chimichurri, but they can still produce an excellent result. As your dried herbs sit in your oil and vinegar, they slacken and soften as they rehydrate and their flavor mellows out into a lovely smooth note.
However, it's crucial to remember that dried herbs won't give you the same end result that you'd get from fresh ones. They simply lack the immediacy of fresh herbs, and don't have that brightness, pepperiness, and grassiness that makes them so moreish. As well as this, you should keep your ratios in mind. Dried herbs can be more potent than fresh ones, so you'll likely need less for the same result. You should generally aim for about a teaspoon of dried herb for every tablespoon that the recipe calls for.
Mistake: Going easy on the garlic
Garlic breath is one of those things that most people really don't want — so we can understand why, in sauces like chimichurri, people tend to err on the side of caution. Because the garlic in chimichurri isn't cooked, it has no chance of mellowing out, and the longer its sits in your sauce the more powerful it will be. Having said all this, it's a huge mistake to take it easy on this crucial flavor note.
Garlic provides a punchiness to chimichurri that the sauce really needs: Without it, it will taste overly herbal and a little too fatty, and the aroma will be too grassy. Ideally, you should aim for about three to four garlic cloves per cup of parsley, depending on their size and your personal preference. Remember that the garlic's flavor will develop and mature as it sits in the chimichurri, though, so don't go too far over this amount — otherwise, it will completely overtake every other taste. Make sure you mince them super finely, too, to avoid any huge chunks in your sauce.
Mistake: Forgetting to amp it up with additional flavors
Chimichurri is, in its base form, pretty simple — and yet it remains super punchy. The flavors that fill the sauce are all individually quite strong, so you generally don't need much else apart from the herbs, alliums, vinegar, chili, and oil. However, it's also true that it can be a missed opportunity not to add in other flavors when you have the option to. Adding additional ingredients that complement chimichurri's base notes can help make the sauce more well-rounded, and can also be a lifesaver if your main ingredients are a little old or underpowered.
To give your chimichurri a slightly smoky undertone, try adding a pinch or two of paprika. You can use either sweet or smoked here: We prefer the sweet variety, as it creates that smoky note without being too bold, and it also gives the chimichurri an ever-so-slightly sugary top note. You can also complement the paprika by adding in some minced red peppers, which will pair well with your chilies. Other spices, like cumin or coriander, can also give your chimichurri a lovely fragrance. Alternatively, you can try using an infused oil: Opting for lemon-infused olive oil can give your chimichurri a serious brightness, whereas garlic oil will provide a mellower garlic flavor that pairs well with the fresh kind.
Mistake: Blending your sauce too vigorously
Like pesto, chimichurri can be made in a food processor. However, doing so can be a little bit of a risk. If you commit too much, and pulse your chimichurri too vigorously or for too long, you'll end up with a pasty result — and you really don't want that. Chimichurri is meant to be a little bit loose and slack, with tiny chunks of chilies and flecks of herbs that give it a rustic quality. It also allows each flavor to stand out on its own, instead of things amalgamating into one slightly gooey mess.
If you're using a food processor, you'll really want to err on the side of caution. Only pulse your chimichurri a few times, until everything comes together and is of equal size, and then stop. Alternatively, you might just want to keep things a bit more traditional, and make it in a pestle and mortar or by chopping things up super finely and mixing them together. It can take a bit more time, but it'll give you far more control over the final texture.
Mistake: Not letting your chimichurri sit
So, you've made your chimichurri. Time to dive in, right? Not quite. While we definitely understand the temptation of immediately spooning your chimichurri onto a slice of steak and chowing down, if you want the best result, you'll need to leave it to sit for a while. Chimichurri is made from raw ingredients, and these ingredients release their flavors as they bathe in the oil and vinegar. If you jump in too quickly, not only will your chimichurri taste unincorporated, it'll also taste a little spiky, as the harsher ingredients in your sauce haven't had time to mellow out and lose their bite.
It's best to leave a chimichurri to sit for around two hours, to allow its flavor to smooth out and come together as much as possible. If you don't have that long, give it as much time as possible — but make sure that you allow for a minimum of 10 minutes after making it for it to settle. Make sure to stir it every now and again, to ensure that every ingredient is releasing its flavor properly and evenly.
Mistake: Forgetting that you can use leafy greens
Like pesto, chimichurri is made with herbs — but, also like pesto, this isn't the only source of greenery you can use. Chimichurri can be made with leafy greens, and this isn't just something to do when you're in a pinch. Certain leafy greens add a flavor to chimichurri that complements both the sauce and the food you're putting it on. It can also allow you to bulk out your chimichurri a little bit more, so that more people can get in on the fun.
Adding kale to chimichurri sauce gives your condiment a touch more earthiness. Kale brings a bitterness to the party which works well with a lot of different meats, and the deep green color makes your chimichurri look more dramatic. You can also use mustard greens for a distinctive peppery flavor. These greens have a spiciness to them that's bolder than parsley, with older mustard greens being particularly strong-tasting. Remember that you can use leafy greens on their own, or as a complement to your herbs. We'd recommend doing the latter, so you don't miss out on any flavors and instead create a sauce that has lots of different layers.
Mistake: Leaving your chimichurri in the fridge for too long
Chimichurri is the ultimate condiment to make in advance and stash in the fridge, only to whip out whenever you have a hulking slab of meat begging for a pop of herbal joy. One thing you really don't want to do, though, is leave it in there for too long. Chimichurri, like any other food, will go bad eventually, and because it's made of fresh ingredients it can deteriorate a little more quickly than you'd think. If you're not careful, you'll end up with either a flat-tasting condiment, or something that's actively unpleasant to eat.
Generally speaking, chimichurri will be good for up to a week after you make it, if you keep it in an airtight container. You might be able to preserve it a bit longer than that by covering it with more oil, which keeps the ingredients away from air, which would otherwise cause it to deteriorate — but bear in mind that doing this will alter its flavor and may result in a loss of that real freshness. Chimichurri's flavor will continue to develop as it sits in the fridge too, and you might find that one that's a few days old tastes different to one that you made fresh.
Mistake: Pairing the wrong food with your homemade chimichurri
Chimichurri is a bit more versatile than most people give it credit for. While it's typically used as an accompaniment to steak, it can also go with loads of different types of meat — and you can also spoon it over eggs, smear it on shrimp, or use it as a spread in a sandwich. Pretty good, huh? Unfortunately, though, there are certain foods that chimichurri won't go with, and a lot of people forget that its potency can sometimes be a weakness.
Chimichurri is best suited to bold foods that provide a balance to its herbal flavor. Savory and meaty flavors work well with it. The same goes for the wine that you pair with chimichurri steak, which should be bold and forthright. Where it sometimes suffers is when it's paired with lighter, crisper ingredients, which can cause its top notes to be muted somewhat. It usually doesn't go super well with white wine, and it can also struggle with brinier types of seafood. You might also find that foods that are especially spicy, like curried meats, aren't the best fit for chimichurri, as their flavor will be dense enough already.
Mistake: Forgetting that you can freeze chimichurri
While you might be lucky enough to have a ready supply of cheap fresh herbs, not everyone's quite as blessed — and as anyone who has stocked up on those little herb sachets from the supermarket knows, they can get pretty expensive. This means that sauces made from fresh herbs, like chimichurri, can also break the bank a little. So it's only natural to want to preserve your chimichurri for as long as possible once you've made it, and to avoid throwing away any excess.
The solution? Freeze that bad boy. Chimichurri freezes exceptionally well, and while it can sometimes turn a slightly duller color in the freezer, it'll usually still taste just as good when totally thawed. You can either freeze your leftover chimichurri in one big batch, or you can pop spoonfuls of the sauce in an ice cube tray and freeze them separately. We'd recommend the latter option, so you have individual portions at your disposal whenever you want.