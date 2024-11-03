The Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Chimichurri Steak, Hands Down

When picking out a wine to eat with steak, our eyes naturally wander over to the red wines — either on a menu, or in the wine store. But with so many different cuts of meat, so many different sauces, and so many different wines, it can be hard to pin down which red will work best. When it comes to pairing wine with chimichurri steak, however, there is one rule of thumb that will steer you in the right direction for this beloved Argentinian dish: If it grows together, it goes together. And, in Argentina, that can only mean one wine — Malbec.

Chimichurri is a simple herbaceous sauce typically made with parsley, oregano, oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, chiles, and shallots. Although its origins are in Argentina, chimichurri is now served throughout South America and in many parts of the world. As with so many traditional sauces, there are myriad variations and myriad explanations for how the sauce originated. Chimichurri's true origins are unknown. The only constant — other than the parsley base — is that it should be light enough to contrast with the fattiness of the steak yet strong enough to withstand the robust flavor of meat grilled at a high temperature.