The Zesty Difference Between Chimichurri And Gremolata

Both chimichurri and gremolata can be made without any specialized equipment. In fact, if you were planning to break out the food processor for either of these, you're better off leaving it on the shelf. The parsley leaves that are central to chimichurri and gremolata can become bruised by a food processor's blade, which causes them to release too much water. For the best results, chop your herbs with a knife and use other manual tools (either a knife or grater) for the garlic, shallot, and lemon zest, then combine everything together with a fork.

Chimichurri will quickly make a simple piece of grilled fish, chicken, pork, or steak taste more complex and interesting. All you have to do is spoon it over the top. You can also serve some on the side in a small dish for dipping bread throughout the meal. Try it on eggs or as a burger condiment, too — its bright flavor profile is a welcome addition at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Gremolata has more of a distinct tang to it than chimichurri, thanks to the addition of lemon zest, which makes it great for balancing out rich foods. Traditionally, it goes on top of hearty dishes such as braised meat. If you add toasted breadcrumbs, you can also sprinkle it on top of a cheesy pasta dish to add an unexpected flavor enhancement.