Mustard Greens: The Ingredient Your Chimichurri Needs For A Peppery Punch

Bright in both color and flavor, chimichurri sauce is a ubiquitous condiment throughout South America although the origins of chimichurri are somewhat mysterious. Some claim that the sauce was created by gauchos, horsemen who roamed the grasslands of Argentina and Uruguay in the 1800s, while others say it comes from the similarly pronounced Basque word "tximitxurri" and was brought over by Basque migrants. Some historians say that the Quechua, an indigenous people from northern Argentina, are responsible for its creation. Yet another legend credits an Irishman named Jimmy with creating the condiment, claiming that "chimichurri" is derived from "Jimmy's curry."

Although its history may not ever be fully agreed on, there's one chimichurri opinion that you don't have to debate — its vivid, sharp flavor is a perfect partner for almost anything that comes off your grill. The traditional sauce gets a green hue from parsley and oregano, and making a simple chimichurri recipe is remarkably easy to do. If you want to pack your condiment with a peppery punch, though, then it might be time to stray from tradition because mustard greens are the flavorful substitute that you've got to try.