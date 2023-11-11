Add Kale To Your Chimichurri Sauce For An Earthy Twist On The Classic

Traditional chimichurri sauce, with its dazzling green hue, is a celebration of olive oil, fresh herbs, garlic, and aciditythat's probably best known as a partner to steak, especially in Argentina. Although the origins of chimichurri are somewhat shrouded in mystery, there is no doubt about its versatility on the plate. Its flavor profile features bright parsley, bitter oregano, tangy garlic, smooth olive oil, and either punchy vinegar or subtle citrus notes, that enliven everything from beef to seafood to eggs to pasta.

If you're looking for a way to enhance the earthy tones of your homemade chimichurri, consider adding kale. Kale chimichurri sauce eschews the use of a variety of fresh herbs and instead incorporates kale's tart, peppery flavor, rich with rustic undertones. It takes the bitter edge from oregano and the earthy elements from parsley and ties these flavors together with a texture that's coarse once crushed. Kale also requires minimum preparation, as it can be added raw to a blender or ground with pestle and mortar.

If you are in the mood for a chimichurri sauce with a vibrant, earthy kick along with its classic flavors, kale could be the ideal addition.