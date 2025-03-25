Telltale Signs That Your Fruit Is Going Bad, According To Dominique Ansel
Whether you eat it on its own or use it in recipes, fresh fruit is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients. However, you don't want to accidentally bite into a fruit or throw it into a pie if it's starting to spoil because fruits that are going bad can develop off-flavors and poor texture. To avoid that mistake, Daily Meal asked Dominique Ansel, chef and owner of Dominique Ansel Bakery — the home of the famous Cronut and the debut destination of an exclusive layered dessert that seemingly defies gravity, a collaboration with Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto — about how to know that your fruit isn't quite so fresh anymore.
Ansel notes that the telltale signs that fruit is going bad differ for each type of fruit. Of course, you can look for mold on the surface of the fruit, but other indicators include "bananas turning brown. Stone fruits turning mushy or mealy. Other fruits start to wrinkle/shrivel or dehydrate," he says. You can also tell if your watermelon has gone bad when the flesh gets dry and mealy, and it's beyond saving when it's slimy or turning dark from rotting. Plus, some red flags to look for when buying fruit from the grocery store, such as strawberries leaking juice and pineapples with large brown spots on the leaves, are also indicators that the fruit in your kitchen is going bad.
Storage tips for longer lasting fruit
While knowing the signs of deteriorating fruit is helpful for your palate, learning how to store fruit properly can make the fruit last longer. Dominique Ansel advises that, like with the telltale signs of deterioration, the storage method depends on the type of fruit, though noted that at Dominique Ansel Bakery "we tend to store most fruits in an airtight container that's covered or with a lid."
In addition to choosing the wrong container, your fruit may go bad quickly because of mistakes you're making when storing your fruit. If you don't inspect your fruit and remove any moldy pieces before storage, the rest of the fruit can quickly go bad. You should discard any pieces that are leaking juice or have been squished for the same reason. Also, you should wait to wash strawberries until you're ready to eat them rather than before storing them. This is true for most berries because the excess moisture can make them soggy and lead to mold growth.
Leaving the fruit in its original container is another storage mistake that turns your raspberries into a mushy mess because unwanted moisture can get inside. This affects other types of berries, too. Instead, store your fruit in paper towel-lined, wide and shallow airtight containers — like the Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers. The extra room will keep the fruit from pressing together, extending its shelf life.
Ways to use overripe fruit before it completely spoils
Even when your fruit is starting to show slight changes in appearance and texture, it's still safe to eat as long as it isn't very wrinkly, slimy to the touch, moldy, or unpleasantly smelly. The different textures might not be as pleasing if you eat the fruit raw, though. Instead, Dominique Ansel recommends freezing berries and stone fruits to hinder the deterioration process.
First, cut off any bruised or rotten parts. Then, after they're frozen, use them in your favorite smoothie and purée recipes. For instance, you can use a mango purée to make mango fruit leather. Frozen fruit can even be used to make last-minute cocktails, like a spring sangria slush.
If freezing doesn't sound appealing, cooking and baking are other options. Whip up some jam with overripe fruit by chopping or mashing the fruit and boiling it with pectin and sugar until it's soft. When it comes to overripe bananas, the most obvious choice is to use them for a classic banana walnut bread recipe. One unconventional savory use for overripe bananas is for ketchup, a beloved condiment in the Philippines made with mashed bananas, vinegar, sugar, and spices.