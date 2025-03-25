Telltale Signs That Your Fruit Is Going Bad, According To Dominique Ansel

Whether you eat it on its own or use it in recipes, fresh fruit is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients. However, you don't want to accidentally bite into a fruit or throw it into a pie if it's starting to spoil because fruits that are going bad can develop off-flavors and poor texture. To avoid that mistake, Daily Meal asked Dominique Ansel, chef and owner of Dominique Ansel Bakery — the home of the famous Cronut and the debut destination of an exclusive layered dessert that seemingly defies gravity, a collaboration with Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto — about how to know that your fruit isn't quite so fresh anymore.

Ansel notes that the telltale signs that fruit is going bad differ for each type of fruit. Of course, you can look for mold on the surface of the fruit, but other indicators include "bananas turning brown. Stone fruits turning mushy or mealy. Other fruits start to wrinkle/shrivel or dehydrate," he says. You can also tell if your watermelon has gone bad when the flesh gets dry and mealy, and it's beyond saving when it's slimy or turning dark from rotting. Plus, some red flags to look for when buying fruit from the grocery store, such as strawberries leaking juice and pineapples with large brown spots on the leaves, are also indicators that the fruit in your kitchen is going bad.