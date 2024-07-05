The Storage Mistake That's Turning Your Raspberries Into A Mushy Mess

Fresh berries are a luxury to have lingering in your refrigerator all week. While blueberries have a somewhat longer shelf life than most, varieties like blackberries and raspberries tend to only stay fresh for an average of five days under the best circumstances. In particular, raspberries are softer than other berry varieties, making them more susceptible to spoilage. If you have your sights set on making nectarine and berry parfaits later this week, make sure you've been storing your bright red berries properly. Specifically, if you've been keeping raspberries in their purchased plastic containers, take them out as soon as possible.

Storing raspberries in plastic clamshells may seem like the best storage option since the plastic is hard enough on all sides, which prevents this delicate fruit from becoming bruised or smashed. However, raspberries and moisture don't mix well. Oftentimes, the base of the included container is wet upon purchase. Furthermore, raspberries don't last very long when stacked on top of each other. To keep raspberries fresh for a mere two days, line plastic containers with paper towels to absorb moisture. Yet, if you're looking to keep raspberries longer than you ever thought possible, you're better off storing these fragile fruits using a different method.