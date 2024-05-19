Here's How To Tell If Your Watermelon Has Gone Bad

Enjoying a bowl of fresh juicy watermelon is a popular and delicious way to cope with the sweltering heat of summer. Ice-cold slices of this bright pink fruit rehydrate your body and provide your taste buds with sticky-sweet enjoyment. Whether you enjoy watermelon cut directly from the rind or made into refreshing watermelon salad, you want ripe and juicy watermelon that's also safe to eat.

Like any other fruit, watermelon is perishable. This vibrant fruit eventually reaches the point of no return if not consumed within the recommended time frame, which can change depending on where watermelon is stored. Whole melons typically last a week at room temperature, but pre-cut or prepared melon should be kept in your refrigerator and consumed within five days.

To ensure you're next whole watermelon or pre-sliced container of fruit is safe to eat, use your five senses to detect signs of spoilage. Watermelons with dark or moldy spots should be discarded. Flesh that has a slimy feel and sharp or sour taste should also be thrown away. Unfortunately, watermelon can also spoil without noticeable signs of mold or soft spots. An off-putting smell when you cut into this sizable fruit is an indication that it may not be safe to eat, as well as other indicators of potential decay that may not be so obvious.