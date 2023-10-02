12 Mistakes You're Making When Storing Your Fruit

Fruits like bananas, apples, avocados, pears, tomatoes, and peaches are producers of ethylene, a gas that speeds up ripening. When stored near other fruits, especially those sensitive to ethylene, they can increase their ripening, too. Not all fruits are particularly sensitive to ethylene, but some fruits that are include honeydew, lemons, limes, grapes, and peaches. Ripening your fruits quickly isn't always a bad thing, but it becomes a problem when it causes premature ripening, softening, and spoilage.

Ideally, you should store compatible fruits together. If they all contain ethylene, it's safest to keep them close to each other so the gases don't interfere with other fruits. You could also store them next to produce that isn't sensitive to ethylene, such as blueberries and cherries. A good way to ensure this is to keep high-ethylene fruits like bananas or avocados on the counter until closer to the time you want to use them. You can also put ethylene-producing fruits in the fridge to slow down the ripening.

Aside from the effects of ethylene, some fruits can pass on their odors when too close to other varieties of fruit. For instance, potent-smelling oranges should be kept away from other produce. Keeping fruits away from vegetables is a hack that will keep your vegetables super fresh while protecting your fruits, too.