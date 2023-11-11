Why You Should Wait To Wash Strawberries Until You're Ready To Eat Them

Nothing beats a fresh carton of strawberries from the farmer's market during peak season (around mid-June). Probably the sweetest of the berries, fresh, in-season strawberries can be used in smoothies, breads, parfaits, pastries, and more. Alternatively, when sublimely ripe, they're good enough to eat straight out of the carton. But those of us who like to wash produce as soon as we bring it home might want to think twice about doing that with strawberries. In this case, your best intentions will work against you.

Strawberries can be compromised by introducing moisture too soon. Washing them and storing them in the fridge shortens their shelf life, and can result in mold. If you want to eat your strawberries immediately, then go ahead and wash them, but as soon as you do the clock starts ticking on their freshness. Strawberries are quite delicate; their little seed pockets are perfectly suited for moisture trapping; adding additional moisture can cause the flesh to wilt and become moldy in a matter of days.