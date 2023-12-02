Don't Toss That Overripe Fruit, Whip Up Some Jam Instead

Juicy, sweet, and nourishing, fruit makes a satisfying and simple snack at any time of day — at least when you can catch it at its fleeting peak. Unfortunately, like many of the earth's fine foods, the lifespan of most fruits is limited. Missing that window of freshness often means throwing the precious produce away, which can feel like tossing out your hard-earned dollars, too. However, losing their vibrant color and firm bite shouldn't automatically banish fruit to the trash bin. Thanks to their versatile properties, there are many easy ways to put them to use, even when just past their peak. One of the easiest and most gratifying is to repurpose your overripe fruits (particularly stone fruits and berries) by turning them into homemade jams.

After all, jam is arguably one of the best forms that fruit can take. Its spreadable consistency makes it a perfect topper for toast or crackers and cheese. Furthermore, it is long-lasting; an opened jar can live in the fridge for up to half a year, according to the USDA.