3 Ways To Get Perfectly Frothy Milk Without A Steam Wand

There's nothing quite like a cup of coffee with frothy milk. Since the milk is aerated, it adds a light yet rich and creamy texture to your beverage. Baristas have special equipment — mainly a steam wand — to produce this foamy milk, but if your espresso machine doesn't have one (or you don't even have an espresso maker), then you might think you're out of luck. Truth is, you're not, and to find the best alternative ways to froth milk, Daily Meal spoke with Kat McCarthy, Specialty Coffee Association authorized specialty coffee trainer at Lavazza. McCarthy tells us "the best three ways I would suggest [experimenting] with [frothing] milk if you don't have a steam wand would be to use a french press, an immersion blender, or a handheld milk frother."

She likes to heat her milk first on the stove or in the microwave until it reaches 140 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. "Any hotter and you risk scalding your milk," she notes, recommending keeping non-dairy milk alternatives closer to 140 degrees Fahrenheit because they burn easier.

McCarthy also advises that patience is key because frothing milk "can take practice to get the results you're looking for, and to get them consistently." Fortunately, she offers some detailed instructions and tips for each of her suggested milk-frothing methods.