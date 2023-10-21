Make Soup Extra Thick And Creamy With A Simple Milk Frother Hack
Using a milk frother can truly up your coffee game, bringing light and lush textures to otherwise flat cups of joe. But if you're lucky enough to have such a powerful tool in your kitchen, why limit its use to one drink? Milk frothers can heighten anything from protein shakes to egg white cocktails, and they can even elevate many of your favorite foods too. For example, if you haven't yet tried using a milk frother to make soup, you're missing out.
Much like a puree tool, a milk frother can easily whip a bowl of soup into a satisfyingly thick, velvety blend. Whether you're a fan of tomato or potato or any other soup in between, a milk frother can be the difference between a flat bowl of soup and one with the best mouthfeel of all.
To reap the benefits of this tool, simply stick a frothing wand in a bowl of warm soup and blend until the soup becomes thicker and creamier. That's all there is to it.
Why a milk frother works so well for soup
While you could use other methods, from blenders to puree tools, to ensure a thicker, creamier soup, a milk frother is the leader of the pack for a few reasons. For one, it's a lot easier to clean than those clunkier and more complicated devices. Milk frothers aren't made up of dozens of parts, but just one small wand, so it's a lot easier to manage. Easy cleanup aside, a milk frother can provide a wonderful texture with just the press of a button. Here's how it works.
There are many different types of milk frothers, from manual to automatic, but most work thanks to the circular springs attached to the tip of the wand. These springs are what agitate the soup mixture and fill it with air. The spring spins around very fast so that bubbles will form, which in turn helps the soup become extra luxurious and creamy.
A milk frother provides a lot of power in a small package. While it's a key tool in taking a whole array of soups from good to exceptional, it can be used to elevate many other drinks, entrees, and sides alike.
Other dishes to elevate with a milk frother
Just because a milk frother has "milk" in the name doesn't mean it isn't a good tool to use for other drinks. For example, your cocktail bar can greatly benefit from the presence of a milk frother. Whether you want to top your drink with some whipped egg whites or vegan foam, these versatile tools can make the magic happen fast. If your cocktail shaker is dirty, a milk frother can also make a good substitute in a pinch.
Not only are milk frothers perfect for whipping egg whites, they are also helpful in creating a simple homemade whipped cream. Just combine all the necessary ingredients in a jar, from whipping cream to vanilla extract, and whip it up with the milk frother. In no time at all, you'll have a small serving of whipped cream ready to spoon on top of your favorite desserts.