Make Soup Extra Thick And Creamy With A Simple Milk Frother Hack

Using a milk frother can truly up your coffee game, bringing light and lush textures to otherwise flat cups of joe. But if you're lucky enough to have such a powerful tool in your kitchen, why limit its use to one drink? Milk frothers can heighten anything from protein shakes to egg white cocktails, and they can even elevate many of your favorite foods too. For example, if you haven't yet tried using a milk frother to make soup, you're missing out.

Much like a puree tool, a milk frother can easily whip a bowl of soup into a satisfyingly thick, velvety blend. Whether you're a fan of tomato or potato or any other soup in between, a milk frother can be the difference between a flat bowl of soup and one with the best mouthfeel of all.

To reap the benefits of this tool, simply stick a frothing wand in a bowl of warm soup and blend until the soup becomes thicker and creamier. That's all there is to it.